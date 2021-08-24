Dingmans Ferry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DINGMANS FERRY, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, August 26
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
