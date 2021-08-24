Cancel
North Versailles, PA

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in North Versailles

North Versailles (PA) Weather Channel
(NORTH VERSAILLES, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in North Versailles. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for North Versailles:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0bbDskwE00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

