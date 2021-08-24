Oliver Springs Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
