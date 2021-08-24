Camano Island Daily Weather Forecast
CAMANO ISLAND, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Light Rain
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
