Magalia, CA

Magalia Weather Forecast

Magalia (CA) Weather Channel
Magalia (CA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

MAGALIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0o59_0bbDsa6y00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Haze

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Haze

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

