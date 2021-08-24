Cancel
Lamont, CA

Lamont Daily Weather Forecast

Lamont (CA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

LAMONT, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0bbDsZB700

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

