Lamont Daily Weather Forecast
LAMONT, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
