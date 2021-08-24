Weather Forecast For Cassatt
CASSATT, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
