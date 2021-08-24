Crestline Weather Forecast

CRESTLINE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 24 Areas Of Smoke High 76 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Areas of smoke during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 83 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 85 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



