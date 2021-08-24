Crestline Weather Forecast
CRESTLINE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Areas Of Smoke
- High 76 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
