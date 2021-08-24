Cancel
Crestline, CA

Crestline Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Crestline (CA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

CRESTLINE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DedfZ_0bbDsNpd00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 76 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Areas of smoke during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Crestline, CA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Crestline, CAPosted by
Crestline is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(CRESTLINE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Crestline. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

