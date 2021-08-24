Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leechburg, PA

Leechburg Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Leechburg (PA) Weather Channel
Leechburg (PA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

LEECHBURG, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1DxU_0bbDsKBS00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Leechburg (PA) Weather Channel

Leechburg (PA) Weather Channel

Leechburg, PA
77
Followers
558
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leechburg, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy