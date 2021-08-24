Cancel
Pevely, MO

Daily Weather Forecast For Pevely

Pevely (MO) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

PEVELY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0bbDsIQ000

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

