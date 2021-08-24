Stanley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
STANLEY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
