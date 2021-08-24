Cancel
Stanley, NC

Stanley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Stanley (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

STANLEY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0bbDs1Uu00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

