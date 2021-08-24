Mohave Valley Weather Forecast
MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then haze overnight
- High 108 °F, low 80 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 112 °F, low 83 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 112 °F, low 81 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 114 °F, low 83 °F
- Light wind
