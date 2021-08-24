The Dream Economy

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleRICHARD BRANSON, the billionaire founder of Virgin Galactic, recently “made history” by becoming the first private citizen to launch himself into space (beating Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to the punch). But so what? The Soviets launched the first man into space 60 years ago. Among those advancing the technological frontier, Elon Musk is far more ambitious. He intends to establish a city of one million people on Mars by 2050, and his success in building the world’s leading electric-vehicle company suggests that his ambitions can’t be dismissed out of hand. Nobody wants to be like the investor who lost his shirt shorting Tesla.

SpaceX
NASA
Economy
Industry
Dubai
Aerospace & Defense
Amazon
Tesla
Aerospace & DefenseEntrepreneur

Elon Musk Accuses Jeff Bezos of Hiring 'Lobbyists' Against NASA

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. The situation remains tense between the two billionaires trying to conquer space. Jeff Bezos, founder of the aerospace company Blue Origin, sued NASA for awarding contracts to Elon Musk's SpaceX, and the U.S. aerospace agency was forced to suspend the agreement with the founder of Tesla.
Aerospace & Defensetravelmole.com

Battleface to offer space tourism cover

Travel insurance provider battleface plans to boldly go where few insurers has gone before. The company says it will be one of the first to offer insurance' for space tourists. The new policy is a bespoke offer with benefits available including accidental death and permanent disablement. Underwritten by certain Underwriters...
Aerospace & DefenseThe New Yorker

The Red Warning Light on Richard Branson’s Space Flight

On July 11th, nearly a minute into the rocket trip carrying Richard Branson, the British billionaire, to space, a yellow caution light appeared on the ship’s console. The craft was about twenty miles in the air above the White Sands Missile Range, in New Mexico, and climbing, travelling more than twice the speed of sound. But it was veering off course, and the light was a warning to the pilots that their flight path was too shallow and the nose of the ship was insufficiently vertical. If they didn’t fix it, they risked a perilous emergency landing in the desert on their descent.
ComicsComicBook

Gundam Creator Isn't Sold on Space Colonization

Decades ago, Mobile Suit Gundam helped fans across the globe imagine a world far out in space. The game-changing anime not only revolutionized the mech genre, but its take on space exploration and colonization prompted lots of tough questions. These days, humanity is finally starting to take its first steps into private space travel, but Gundam's creator is not all that thrilled. After all, Yoshiyuki Tomino is not eager for any sort of colonization, and he's not afraid to share why.
Aerospace & DefenseInvestorPlace

Virgin Galactic Stock Is Prepared to Take Off

It’s on a launch pad, but is there enough fuel for Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) to rally? Let’s look at market conditions off and on the price chart of SPCE stock, then offer a risk-adjusted determination based on what we see. Space. It’s the final frontier, but it’s seeing more traffic...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

China reveals plans to colonise space with a Mars base, cargo fleets, alien cities, and a ‘sky ladder’

China’s plans for the future of space exploration include a Mars base, planetary development, and a ‘sky ladder’ to transport cargo. The first of a three-step plan involves androids launched to take samples of Mars and look for the location of a Mars base site, said Wang Xiaojun, head of the state-owned China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT) at the Global Space Exploration Conference, as reported by Global Times.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Why all the hate? Looking at what makes Blue Origin's presence in space so different

These days, it feels as though billionaire-backed space companies are launching off Earth all the time. So why does Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin seem to be in the hot seat?. Despite a summer of success, recent competition and some controversial tweets — including some misleading infographics — have left many who follow the space industry feeling less than supportive of Jeff Bezos and his space company.
Aerospace & Defensewmfe.org

An Inside Look At SpaceX’s Inspiration 4 Mission & What To Make Of A Galactic Arc

A crew of four civilians is set to take flight to low-Earth orbit next month, flying in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule. The mission, bankrolled by billionaire Jared Issacman, will raise money for St. Jude, and will be broadcast in near real-time on Netflix. It’s a new chapter in space flight history — so how did we get here? Axios space reporter Miriam Kramer explores the mission’s origin and purpose in a new season for Axios’ How It Happened podcast. We’ll speak with her about her reporting and what’s ahead for the Inspiration 4 crew.

