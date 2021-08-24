Cancel
Canal Fulton, OH

Canal Fulton Daily Weather Forecast

Canal Fulton (OH) Weather Channel
Canal Fulton (OH) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

CANAL FULTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0o59_0bbDrp4Q00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

