Austin, IN

Austin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Austin (IN) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

AUSTIN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0bbDrnYC00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

