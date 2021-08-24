Austin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
AUSTIN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
