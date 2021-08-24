South Pittsburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
