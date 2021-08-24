Daily Weather Forecast For Floral City

FLORAL CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 24 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Friday, August 27 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



