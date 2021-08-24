Daily Weather Forecast For Floral City
FLORAL CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
