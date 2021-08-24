Caldwell Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CALDWELL, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 93 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 1 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Friday, August 27 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



