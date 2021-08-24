Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Statham, GA

Statham Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Statham (GA) Weather Channel
Statham (GA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

STATHAM, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0bbDrC5R00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Statham (GA) Weather Channel

Statham (GA) Weather Channel

Statham, GA
108
Followers
553
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Statham, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Statham, GAPosted by
Statham (GA) Weather Channel

Statham is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(STATHAM, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Statham. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Statham, GAPosted by
Statham (GA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Monday sun in Statham

(STATHAM, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Statham. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy