Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plymouth, NC

Plymouth Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Plymouth (NC) Weather Channel
Plymouth (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

PLYMOUTH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bbDr6sK00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Plymouth (NC) Weather Channel

Plymouth (NC) Weather Channel

Plymouth, NC
133
Followers
558
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plymouth Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Plymouth, NCPosted by
Plymouth (NC) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(PLYMOUTH, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Plymouth. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy