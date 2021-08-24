4-Day Weather Forecast For Lakeville
LAKEVILLE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
