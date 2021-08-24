Cancel
Lakeville, MA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lakeville

Posted by 
Lakeville (MA) Weather Channel
Lakeville (MA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

LAKEVILLE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0bbDqwM800

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

