4-Day Weather Forecast For North Palm Beach

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 24 Haze High 88 °F, low 81 °F 12 mph wind



Wednesday, August 25 Haze High 87 °F, low 81 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 81 °F 13 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 81 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



