Daily Weather Forecast For Dry Ridge
DRY RIDGE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
