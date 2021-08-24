Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pollock Pines, CA

Tuesday has sun for Pollock Pines — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Pollock Pines (CA) Weather Channel
Pollock Pines (CA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(POLLOCK PINES, CA) A sunny Tuesday is here for Pollock Pines, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pollock Pines:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0bbDqXU500

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Pollock Pines (CA) Weather Channel

Pollock Pines (CA) Weather Channel

Pollock Pines, CA
116
Followers
553
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pollock Pines, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun For#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy