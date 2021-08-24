Cancel
Willow Street, PA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Willow Street

Willow Street (PA) Weather Channel
Willow Street (PA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

WILLOW STREET, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bbDqD4n00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

