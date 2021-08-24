Bloomfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BLOOMFIELD, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Friday, August 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



