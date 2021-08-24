Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomfield, NM

Bloomfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Bloomfield (NM) Weather Channel
Bloomfield (NM) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

BLOOMFIELD, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0bbDpkyR00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Bloomfield (NM) Weather Channel

Bloomfield (NM) Weather Channel

Bloomfield, NM
128
Followers
461
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomfield, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy