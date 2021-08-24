Cancel
Gibsonville, NC

Gibsonville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Gibsonville (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

GIBSONVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0bbDpiCz00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

