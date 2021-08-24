Gibsonville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GIBSONVILLE, NC — Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
