Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rex, GA

Rex Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Rex (GA) Weather Channel
Rex (GA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

REX, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bbDpeg500

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Rex (GA) Weather Channel

Rex (GA) Weather Channel

Rex, GA
103
Followers
558
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rex, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy