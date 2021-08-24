Waterford Daily Weather Forecast
WATERFORD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
