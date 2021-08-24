Weather Forecast For Littleton
LITTLETON, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0