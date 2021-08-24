Charlton Weather Forecast
CHARLTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0