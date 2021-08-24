Cancel
Port Royal, SC

Daily Weather Forecast For Port Royal

PORT ROYAL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bbDpYKb00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 78 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

