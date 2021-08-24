Daily Weather Forecast For Port Royal
PORT ROYAL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 89 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 78 °F
- Light wind
