Sun forecast for Canutillo — 3 ways to hit it head-on
(CANUTILLO, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Canutillo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Canutillo:
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 73 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
