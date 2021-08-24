Cancel
Canutillo, TX

Sun forecast for Canutillo — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Canutillo (TX) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(CANUTILLO, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Canutillo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Canutillo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bbDpXRs00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 73 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Canutillo, TX
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

