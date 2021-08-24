4-Day Weather Forecast For Platte City

PLATTE CITY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 76 °F Windy: 24 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.