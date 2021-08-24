Cancel
Elberta, AL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Elberta

Elberta (AL) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

ELBERTA, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bbDpTuy00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

