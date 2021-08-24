Vidalia Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
VIDALIA, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
