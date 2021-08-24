Cancel
Harper Woods, MI

Daily Weather Forecast For Harper Woods

Harper Woods (MI) Weather Channel
HARPER WOODS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bbDpQGn00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

