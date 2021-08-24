Cancel
Federalsburg, MD

Daily Weather Forecast For Federalsburg

Federalsburg (MD) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

FEDERALSBURG, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0bbDpMz700

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

