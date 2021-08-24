Cancel
Pocomoke City, MD

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pocomoke City

Pocomoke City (MD) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

POCOMOKE CITY, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0bbDpL6O00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

