Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whitakers, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Whitakers

Posted by 
Whitakers (NC) Weather Channel
Whitakers (NC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

WHITAKERS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bbDpKDf00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Whitakers (NC) Weather Channel

Whitakers (NC) Weather Channel

Whitakers, NC
77
Followers
536
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitakers, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Whitakers, NCPosted by
Whitakers (NC) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Whitakers

(WHITAKERS, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Whitakers. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy