Roebuck, SC

Roebuck Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Roebuck (SC) Weather Channel
Roebuck (SC) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

ROEBUCK, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5xDA_0bbDpEvJ00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Roebuck (SC) Weather Channel

Roebuck (SC) Weather Channel

Roebuck, SC
