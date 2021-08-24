Moore Weather Forecast

MOORE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Friday, August 27 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



