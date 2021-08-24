Cancel
Nekoosa, WI

Nekoosa Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Nekoosa (WI) Weather Channel
Nekoosa (WI) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

NEKOOSA, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XJ5y_0bbDpAOP00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

