Nekoosa Daily Weather Forecast
NEKOOSA, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
