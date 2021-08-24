Nekoosa Daily Weather Forecast

NEKOOSA, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 24 Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Friday, August 27 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.