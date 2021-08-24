Cancel
Wayland, NY

Tuesday sun alert in Wayland — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Wayland (NY) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(WAYLAND, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wayland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wayland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0bbDp7pT00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

