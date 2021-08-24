Cancel
Alma, GA

A rainy Tuesday in Alma — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Alma (GA) Weather Channel
(ALMA, GA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Alma Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Alma:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0bbDp4BI00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

