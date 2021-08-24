Cancel
Oakdale, LA

Weather Forecast For Oakdale

Posted by Oakdale (LA) Weather Channel
OAKDALE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yq2PE_0bbDp1X700

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

