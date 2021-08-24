Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, CA

Weather Forecast For Jamestown

Posted by 
Jamestown (CA) Weather Channel
Jamestown (CA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

JAMESTOWN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4DeF_0bbDojuf00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Haze

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Haze

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Jamestown (CA) Weather Channel

Jamestown (CA) Weather Channel

Jamestown, CA
125
Followers
559
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamestown, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Jamestown, CAPosted by
Jamestown (CA) Weather Channel

Saturday has sun for Jamestown — 3 ways to make the most of it

(JAMESTOWN, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jamestown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy