Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bridgewater, MA

East. Bridgewater Weather Forecast

Posted by 
East Bridgewater (MA) Weather Channel
East Bridgewater (MA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

EAST. BRIDGEWATER, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0bbDoXGp00

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

East Bridgewater (MA) Weather Channel

East Bridgewater (MA) Weather Channel

East Bridgewater, MA
101
Followers
553
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgewater, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy