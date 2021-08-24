East. Bridgewater Weather Forecast

EAST. BRIDGEWATER, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 24 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, August 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 6 mph



