East. Bridgewater Weather Forecast
EAST. BRIDGEWATER, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
