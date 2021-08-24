Fairless Hills Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FAIRLESS HILLS, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
