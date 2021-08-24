4-Day Weather Forecast For Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0